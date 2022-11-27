Anasuya Bharadwaj Among Alumni at NCC Day Celebrations

Hyderabad: The 74th NCC Day was celebrated by NCC Directorate (AP & TS) at Hyderabad on 27 Nov 22 by organising an Alumni meet to commemorate the 75 year of NCC for their selfless service to the nation. Nearly 350 Ex-NCC cadets came forward to reconnect on this occasion.

The gathering was addressed by Deputy Director General, Air Cmde P Maheshwar, VM(G). The DDG appraised the present Alumni on the benefits of NCC Alumni Association and reminded them about their responsibility in Nation building. He also urged them be at the forefront of any Social service towards National Building and motivate the youth of the state and the country. He also emphasised upon the NCC Alumni, who are trained and motivated, to come forward to invoke the idea of selfless service amongst the citizens of the state.

Mrs Madhavi Jalasuthram, a motivational speaker and an Alumni, addressed the gathering and shared her experiences as an NCC cadet. She described how NCC training helped in nurturing her character to achieve her aim in life.

Wing Cdr Bhushan, a veteran, is an 84yr young and dynamic Alumni. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised on hard work and urged the youth not seek unfair and easier means for success.

The Alumni very enthusiastically met their batch mates, old instructors and exchanged pleasantries, vivid memories of their training. They also came forward speak with the media and explain how NCC training helped them in grooming their personality and follow a successful career.

Tollywood Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj (Ex-NCC) and other Ex-NCC Cadets attended NCC DIRECTORATE (AP&T) ALUMNI MEET.

Air Commodore P Maheshwar, VM (G), Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate (AP&T) addressed the NCC Alumni meet organised on the occasion of 74th NCC Raising Day at NCC Directorate (AP&T) in Secunderabad on 27 Nov 2022.

1/4 pic.twitter.com/8c0zUv060W — PRO, Hyderabad, Ministry of Defence (@dprohyd) November 27, 2022

Also Read: PM Modi Lauds Telangana Weaver for Sending a Surprise Gift