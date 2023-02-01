Amit Shah to Visit Telangana on Feb 11, PM Modi’s Visit Put off Again

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Telangana on February 11, according to reports. As the BJP has set its eyes on the next General elections, the party is pulling out all stops to make inroads in the Telugu state.

The state BJP unit is planning to hold Parliament Pravas Yojana (PPY) programme in several constituencies as it aims to create awareness among people about the impact of Central government schemes on the lives of people. Amit Shah will participate in this programme and may undertake a whirlwind tour of Adilabad, Peddapalli, Mahabub Nagar and Nagar Kurnool.

As part of its strategy to win the confidence of Telangana voters, the saffron party has divided the 17 parliamentary constituencies into four clusters. A Union Minister will act as a ‘Pravas Minister’ under PPY. The Pravas Minister will conduct various programmes in the assigned region and try to dispel the half truths told to people against the Centre.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi’s long-awaited visit to the state has been deferred again. He was scheduled to arrive on February 13 and was likely to inaugurate several railway projects in the city.

