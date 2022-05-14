Hyderabad: Praising the efforts of BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to strengthen the party in Telangana, the Union Home Minister and BJP veteran Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the TRS government for allegedly resorting to Razakar-type rule in the state.

In an oblique reference to the TRS chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Amit Shah asked the people, “Do we need to change the Nizam of Telangana or not.” He made an earnest appeal to voters to defeat the ruling TRS in the 2023 assembly elections and bring the saffron party to power in the Telangana state. He said Sanjay Kumar carried out Praja Sangrama Yatra to bring down the Nizam-like government and uplift the poor and downtrodden people of the state.

Amit Shah’s public meeting in Hyderabad marked the culmination of state BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s second leg of ‘padayatra’. Addressing the public meeting, the BJP senior leader accused the TRS government of failing to fulfill major planks of separate Telangana agitation of “water, funds and jobs.”

He also said if BJP is elected to power the party would scrap the minority reservations in the state and increase the quota for STs, SCs and backward classes. The BJP leader said the ruling TRS is scared of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and therefore not celebrating the ‘Liberation Day’ on September 17. The Home Minister also accused the TRS government of corruption and said youth should come forward to bring down this corrupted government.