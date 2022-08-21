Amit Shah to Kick Off BJP’s Election Campaign for Munugode Bypoll

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived on a special BSF aircraft on Sunday on a one day visit to Hyderabad. He was received by Telangana BJP leaders including the party's state unit President Bandi Sanjay, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and others at the Begumpet airport.

After arriving at Begumpet airport, the Union Minister drove to Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad and offered special pooja. He was accompanied by the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay and other party leaders. The Temple priests welcomed him and offered him ‘prasadam’.

A traditional welcome awaits Hon’ble Union Minister for Home Affairs & Cooperation Shri @AmitShah Ji at the Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in #Secunderabad. pic.twitter.com/YaZ5Ykyr0K — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 21, 2022

The BJP leader later visited the house of a local BJP Dalit worker N. Satyanarayana, who had served the party for 30 years. Shah interacted with the BJP worker over tea. After spending some time there, he left for a hotel near Begumpet Airport to meet some farmers.

At the Begumpet Airport, Amit Shah interacted with various farmer groups. The BJP leader will leave for bye-election-bound Munugode in Nalgonda district by helicopter where he will address a ‘Samara Bheri’ public meeting. The saffron party has mobilised a large number of people for the public meeting and the party is expected to launch its campaign for the upcoming by-election.

Met organic farmer (Adarsha Raithu) Smt Lavanya Ramana Reddy garu and other farmers, ahead of Hon’ble Home Affairs & Cooperation Minister Sh @AmitShah Ji’s interaction with various farmer groups at the Begumpet Airport. pic.twitter.com/6BeeWUp9mO — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 21, 2022

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who recently resigned as Munugode MLA and quit the Congress party, will join BJP in the presence of Amit Shah. The Union Minister will have dinner at Novotel Hotel near Shamshabad airport and also hold a meeting with BJP leaders before leaving for Delhi.

