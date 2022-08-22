Amit Shah - Jr NTR Meet: Union Home Minister's Strategy Worked Out?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Jr NTR on August 21 in Hyderabad. Amit Shah came to Telangana to address a public meeting at Munugode on Sunday. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy who had resigned from the Congress party was formally inducted into Bharatiya Janata Party at the public meeting in Munugode. Amit Shah said that if Rajgopal Reddy wins in the Munugode Bypolls, then the KCR's corrupt government will fall in the coming elections and he further stated that Rajgopal joining the saffron party is the beginning of the end of KCR.

After the public meeting, he was supposed to go to Ramoji Film City but he skipped it due to a delay in his schedule. He went to a top hotel in Hitec City where he met party leaders and Jr NTR. He had separate meetings with party leaders and workers.

What grabbed all the attention is Amit Shah's meeting with Jr NTR. It is all known knowledge that Amit Shah is one of the most powerful leaders in the BJP and he sketches out strategies perfectly in order to make BJP fly high in the sky. He knows how to pull the crowd towards him. Earlier also Amit Shah met a few actors before some meetings in a few states. This creates some buzz in regional media before his arrival.

BJP wants to create its mark in Telangana. Amit Shah met Jr NTR after his public meeting in Munugode. Amit Shah took to his Twitter and shared a few pictures on his micro-blogging site and wrote, "Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad." Here is the tweet.

Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad. అత్యంత ప్రతిభావంతుడైన నటుడు మరియు మన తెలుగు సినిమా తారక రత్నం అయిన జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్‌తో ఈ రోజు హైదరాబాద్‌లో కలిసి మాట్లాడటం చాలా ఆనందంగా అనిపించింది.@tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/FyXuXCM0bZ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 21, 2022

The hashtag Jr NTR trended on Twitter and it created some buzz. It looks like Amit Shah's strategy of attracting some section of netizens and audiences might have been worked out.

It is all known knowledge that Jr NTR told that he wants to focus on his filmy career right now. So, Jr NTR meeting Amit Shah might be just a casual one. We just can't predict and write something based on one meeting. Let us not decode much but wait and see what is going to happen.

