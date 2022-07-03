Hyderabad: Putting an end to speculation, former TRS MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a public meeting at Parade grounds here on Sunday.

Considered as one of the richest politicians in the country, Reddy formally joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. Amit Shah and Nadda formally welcomed Reddy into the party fold. Vishweshwar Reddy is the husband of Sangita Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals. He had declared assets worth Rs 895 crore in the 2019 elections.

I was fortunate to meeting Prime Minister Modi Ji I had the fortune of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party under President JP Nadda, Bandi Sanjay, in Presence of Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Yogi Adityanath, Himantha Biswas, Kishan Reddy & others

All of them who I knew pic.twitter.com/VQQqll4Eag — Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (@KVishReddy) July 3, 2022

BJP national general secretary and incharge of party affairs in Telangana, Tarun Chugh and Bandi Sanjay met Vishweshwar Reddy last week and invited him to join the party. Reddy had later said that only BJP can be a real alternative to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Reddy won the Lok Sabha elections from Chevella as a TRS candidate in 2014 and later quit the party over disagreements on some issues and around 2019 elections joined the Congress. He contested again from Chevella but lost to the TRS candidate and subsequently resigned from Congress in March 2021.

He had also hinted at floating a new regional party with an aim to defeat TRS in the 2023 Assembly elections. Vishweshwar Reddy is the only parliamentarian from India to be granted a US patent while serving as a Member of Parliament.