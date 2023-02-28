Amid Early Polls Speculation, BJP Top Brass Holds Meeting with Telangana Unit Leaders

New DelhI: The BJP leadership held a meeting with party leaders from Telangana on Tuesday to chalk out a poll strategy for the upcoming state assembly polls later this year.

The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda and attended by Telangana BJP unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, State in-charge Tarun Chugh and BJP MP K Laxman among others.

It is not clear what was discussed in the party’s internal meeting, however, reports suggested the deliberations were focussed on the party's poll strategy for the Telangana assembly elections which are scheduled to take place by the end of this year.

Amid the speculation that the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may go in for early elections in the state, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said his party is prepared to face the electorate in case early assembly elections are announced in the state.

“The people of Telangana are looking for a change as they are unhappy with the KCR government,” claimed Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The BJP is trying to strengthen its base by holding thousands of street corner meetings across the state. The BJP leader Tarun Chugh said the party’s aim is to ‘save Telangana’ from KCR.

The meeting held by BJP top brass was attended by Telangana BJP leaders including National vice president of BJP DK Aruna, National General Secretary of the BJP Sunil Bansal, Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharampuri, Vijay Santhi, Vivek Venkataswamy, Etela Rajender and Muralidhar Rao.

Also Read: Why BTS Jungkook Deleted Instagram Account