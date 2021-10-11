American Telugu Association in Nashville Celebrate Bathukamma

American Telugu Association (ATA) Nashville Team, organized Bathukamma Celebrations (Festival of Flowers) on Saturday, October 9th, 02021 in Nashville Tennessee.

The event started with traditional Vinayaka & Durga Prayer prior to playing Bathukamma. The center stage was decorated with flowers and other puja items for Goddess Gauri. All women and girls in colourful and festive sarees and dresses danced as a group around the Bathukammas. After the Bathukamma dances, Nimajjanam of the Bathukammas were performed and followed by a delicious dinner.

The event is organized by ATA Nashville Women’s team under the guidance of Bhuvanesh Boojala ( President, ATA) and Madhu Bommineni (President Elect, ATA). The event was planned & executed under the leadership Ramakrishna Reddy Ala (Joint Secretary, ATA) with an energetic team consists of Narender Reddy Nookala, Kishore Guduru, Susheel Chanda, Radhika Reddy, Lavanya Nookala, Manju Likki, Sree Laxmi, Bindu Madhavi & Sirisha Kesa.

Organizers thanked volunteers, sponsors and everyone for their participation and making the event a grand success.