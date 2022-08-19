Ramanthapur: Narayana Student Attempts Suicide After College Denies TC

A student allegedly attempted suicide after the management of Ramanthapur Narayana College denied a Transfer Certificate as the student failed to pay the college fee. The student was identified as Sai Narayana. According to the reports, the student got disturbed after the college staff denied giving him TC. The student poured petrol on himself in the principal room in the college. The staff of the college tried to stop the student and the petrol got spilled on the ground. The fire spread as there was a lamp lit in the room. In the incident, four others were also injured. Those who suffered severe burn injuries have been shifted to Gandhi hospital.

In the incident, ABVP activist Sandeep also sustained serious injuries. Four people were seriously injured in the incident. The condition of the student is said to be serious. AO Ashok Reddy and the Principal also sustained severe injuries.

Srinivas Reddy, Additional DCP said that "Sai Narayana, a student, had an argument with the principal in the matter of fees and TC. He was accompanied by student union leader Sandeep."

He further stated that Principal Sudhakar told Sai Narayana that he should pay the fee in order to get his TC. Student leader Sandeep poured petrol on himself and tried to threaten the principal. The fire broke out accidentally and three others were injured.

Police have registered the case and the investigation is underway. Police said that they are going to collect the CCTV footage. The investigation is underway.