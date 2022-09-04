Amberpet Narayana College Suicide Bid:AO Krishna Reddy Succumbs to Injuries

Administration Officer Ashok Reddy, who was greviously injured in a student’s suicide bid at Narayana Junior College in Amberpet on August 19, Hyderabad succumbed to burn injuries on Sunday. He was undergoing treatment at a private Hospital in the city.

Venkat Reddy was among the four injured in the incident. The incident,which occurred in the premises of the college, left the teenager, Sandeep, a student leader, college principal Sudhakar Reddy and administrative officer Ashok Reddy with burn injuries.

An argument took place between Sandeep, who was representing the student, and the principal after the latter refused to give the TC due to outstanding dues. During the argument, Sandeep poured petrol over himself.

However, some of the petrol fell on a diya and the flames spread. While Sandeep suffered major burn injuries, the others escaped with minor burns. All the victims were rushed to state run Gandhi Hospital and later shifted to private Hospital.

