Do you know what else Hyderabadis order online besides lip-smacking biryani? The answer is ‘home appliances’. According to Amazon India Telangana has ordered more home appliances than any other city in the country. The e-commerce site boasts of a long list of home appliances like LG, Samsung, Lloyd, and many more across various popular brands and price bands.

The e-Commerce company in a statement said, the people of twin cities Hyderabad and Secunderabad were top spenders in the home appliances segment in the state. The company has recorded about 40 percent month-on-month growth in this segment on Amazon India's online selling platform.

Akshay Ahuja, Category Leader, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India says, "In the last one to two years, we have seen an upward trend in the buying pattern of home appliances across the southern regions of India. During the early summer season, customers from the southern regions shop for products like ACs, refrigerators, coolers, and other products on Amazon,"

He also said, "Customers are increasingly using finance schemes such as no-cost EMI and a greater share of customers are also availing exchange offers led by initiatives to drive affordability for high price band categories. We remain committed to helping customers find all that they need from the comfort of their homes, while choosing from the wide selection of home appliances available on Amazon.in and benefiting from fast, scheduled doorstep delivery."