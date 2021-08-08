Amazon India Strengthens Its Fulfillment Network In Telangana

Amazon India, today, announced the expansion of its fulfilment network in Telangana with the launch of a new specialized Fulfilment Centre (FC) and expansion of an existing one. Located in Hyderabad, the new FC will offer more than 6 lakh cubic feet of storage capacity, housing a wider selection of products from the large appliances and furniture category. Spread over 2 lakh square feet of floor area, the new FC will benefit more than 35,000 sellers in the State with access to a larger customer base. This expansion will contribute to creating direct and indirect work opportunities in the State whilst ensuring seamless and faster deliveries to customers.

This expansion marks an increase in Amazon India’s infrastructure footprint in Telangana, which now will offer a floor area of close to 1 million square feet and a storage capacity of more than 5 million cubic feet. The new specialized FCs will house tens of thousands of products such as air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and televisions as well as products from the furniture category, ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Abhinav Singh, Director, Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India, said “Hyderabad’s proximity to cities and towns around the region makes it a strategic location for our infrastructure expansion. The expanded infrastructure will help us meet our customers growing demand for large appliances and furniture while empowering small and medium businesses across the State. Our continued investment in Telangana will have a multiplier impact on the local economy and provide an impetus to ancillary businesses across the State.”

Shri KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology from the Government of Telangana said, “Amazon India’s significant investment in Telangana is a testament to the State’s appeal as a business and innovation hub. Investments like this will complement our ongoing efforts to build a stronger economic ecosystem and create diversified job opportunities for the local youth. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Amazon India; together, we are confident that this development will enable us to get more people back to work, and steer a path to a strong recovery after the pandemic.”

The expansion in Telangana is a part of Amazon India’s plans to increase its national storage capability by close to 40%, in 2021. Amazon has created one of the most advanced fulfilment networks and sellers in India have been benefitting from Amazon’s expertise in fulfilment, reliable nationwide delivery, and customer service. When using Fulfilment By Amazon (FBA), sellers across India send their products to Amazon’s FCs and once an order is placed, Amazon picks, packs and ships the order to the customer, provides customer service and manages returns on behalf of the sellers.

Amazon India’s Operations presence in Telangana includes:

5 Fulfilment centres with more than 5 million cubic feet of storage space.

2 Sort Centres in the State with more than 100,000 sq. ft. of the processing area.

A strong delivery network with close to 65 Amazon-owned and Service Partner delivery stations in the State

Thousands of ‘I Have Space’ (IHS) stores in Telangana.

More than 35,000 sellers in Telangana.

Top categories include large appliances, consumer electronics, fashion, smartphones, and groceries.

Amazon India Amazon India places tremendous value and focuses on the well-being and safety of its people across its fulfilment network as everyone faces the challenges associated with COVID-19. Recently, the company announced the completion of more than 150,000 vaccinations for its associates, employees and their dependents in its ongoing on-site vaccination events.

