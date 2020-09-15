HYDERABAD: Amazon India on Monday (Sep 15) announced the expansion of its fulfilment infrastructure in Telangana with two new fulfilment centres (FC) and expanded one existing sort centre in Hyderabad which will provide an economic boost as well as provide employment in the state.

With this infrastructure, Amazon.in now offers storage capacity of more than 4.5 million cubic feet spread across four fulfilment centres to its more than 23,000 sellers in Telangana. The online retail giant has also expanded an existing sort centre to offer overall sortation area of more than one lakh square feet in Telangana.

Prakash Kumar Dutta, Director of Fulfilment Centres and Supply Chain, Amazon India said, "This network expansion will help create thousands of work opportunities and will further help us support small & medium businesses in the region to fulfil their customer orders seamlessly. It will also provide an economic boost to the Telangana e-commerce ecosystem across packaging, transportation and logistics."

The specialized FC in Telangana will store thousands of products in the large appliances category consisting of Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Washing Machines and TVs and from a selection of over 1.2 lakh products covering the entire Furniture range.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan​, IAS​​, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments, Government of Telangana, said ,“Amazon India’s continued investment in Telangana is a testimony of our business-friendly policies and provision of high quality infrastructure. These new facilities will provide tremendous growth to the SMB sector and create job opportunities for local talent. We are pleased that this development by Amazon has come at an opportune time, ahead of the festivities.”

The expansion in Telangana is a part of the company’s recently announced plans to add 10 new fulfilment centres and expand seven existing sites, across India.