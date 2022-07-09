HYDERABAD: The Telangana Government has set up two helpline numbers at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi for extending help to those who are stuck in Amarnath Yatra in South Kashmir.

Pilgrims and kin can call on the helpline numbers 011- 23380556 or 011-23380558.

As per reports in the Telangana Today, four passengers from Jangaon were stuck after the floods triggered due to the cloudburst in the Amarnath trip.

The four passengers, who have been identified as Taduri Ramesh, Sidda Lakshamaiah, Lakshmi Narsaiah, and Satyanarayana,

Further details of other passengers are awaited.

The Amarnath Shrine Board and the local bodies have also set up helpline numbers.

Helpline numbers for Amarnath Yatra :

NDRF: 011-23438252 011-23438253

Kashmir Divisional Helpline: 0194-2496240

Amarnath Shrine Board Helpline: 0194-2313149

The death toll in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave shrine rose to 16 officials said on Saturday.

Over 6,000 Amarnath pilgrims left the Jammu city on Saturday for the twin base camps in Kashmir.The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath Cave shrine was halted because of the flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall.



Also Read: Amarnath Cloudburst: CM YS Jagan Enquires about AP Pilgrims Stranded Near Cave