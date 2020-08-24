HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that Telangana needs to ramp up COVID-19 testing though the recovery rate in the state has improved.

"Recovery rate is good in Telangana also. But, I feel the number of tests need to increase," Reddy told reporters.

Noting that Telangana was at seventh place from the bottom, among all states, in testing, Reddy wished the state to move up in the list as it was "rich and developed."

Reddy, who was speaking after inaugurating the Rotary Blood Plasma Bank here, said he spoke to state Health Minister Eatala Rajender on the matter and that the state government was also making efforts to step up testing.

Reddy said that the Centre has provided about 14 lakh N-95 masks, about 2,40,000 PPE kits and 1,400 ventilators, among others, to Telangana, adding the Centre was ready to provide more ventilators to Telangana.

The Minister of State for Home pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a video conference with Chief Ministers of various states recently, has stressed on not compromising on testing. The PM had said that testing needs to be ramped up in five states, including Telangana.

The Union Minister claimed that though the population of India was more than 11 developed countries, it was doing well in terms of positive cases and deaths. While the number of positive cases per one million population in the US was 17,498, it was 2,156 in India. He also stated that the number of deaths per million population in America was 541, while in India it was 40. Sixty per cent of those who died had comorbidities, while 40 per cent succumbed to coronavirus.

On Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan remarks of more COVID-19 tests in the state, he said that common people can make suggestions and it was also her responsibility as the Governor of the state.

Contending that it was not a political issue, he said it was about a pandemic and even common people have the right to make suggestions. Neither the Centre nor the BJP have anything to do with the remarks of the Governor, he clarified.

On exorbitant fees charged by private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, Reddy disapproved of it.

As of August 23 till 8 pm, the state has tested 36,282 samples in the past 24 hours and the cumulative stands at 9,68121.

Inaugurated the Rotary Blood Plasma Bank, first of its kind in TS &AP, today at Ameerpet, Hyd this morning. I appreciate the team here at the Blood Plasma Bank for coming up with this novel and life saving initiative, especially during these testing times as #IndiaFightsCorona. pic.twitter.com/TeL0hbaV1h — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 23, 2020