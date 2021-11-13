Allu Arjun Axed From Rapido Ad After Sajjanar's Legal Notice

Rapido, an Indian bike taxi app removed some of the scenes that degraded the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation from the commercial featuring Tollywood hero, Allu Arjun on Saturday. It is all known knowledge that TSRTC had earlier issued a legal notice to Rapido and Allu Arjun and warned that the Telangana state run corporation would initiate legal action if Rapido won't withdraw its new commercial as it is against TSRTC.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar tweeted, "No personal interest in sending legal notices. Degrading public transport will not be tolerated by TSRTC management, passengers and its staff. TSRTC is at the service of the common man. Eminent personalities should promote Ads which improve public transport."

VC Sajjanar in a YouTube video said that it is not correct to degrade a product and it is not business ethics. He said that TSRTC has been serving the people for many years. He further stated that celebs who act in the movies and commercials should think twice before acting because they have an influence on the people. He said that companies should come up with good commercials that support the public transport system.