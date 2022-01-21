Allocate Funds For MAUD Projects In Telangana: Minister KTR Requests Union Govt

Telangana government requested the centre for allocation of funds in the upcoming union budget as the central share for different projects taken up by the state. In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Telangana State Minister KTR requested for allocation of funds in the upcoming Union Budget for various works taken up under the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department in the state.

Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS):

KTR requested for allocation of funds for Mass Rapid Transit systems (MRTS) i.e. a Metro Neo network along the KPHB - Kokapet – Narsingi corridor. While the preliminary estimates of the MRTS is Rs 3050 crore, KTR requested the Union Govt. to sanction 15% of the project cost i.e Rs.450 crore. This will be about 30 Kms long with an expected ridership of 5 lakhs by 2030 and will have connectivity with the proposed Airport express at Narsingi and with the existing Metro network at the Financial Dist.

Warangal Metro-Neo project:

Telangana Minister KTR also requested for the sanction of funds for Warangal Metro-Neo project., amounting to Rs. 184 Crores. He stated that this project would be a major milestone in public transport in a Tier II city, and requested that the centre for sanction of 20% of the project cost.

He said, "The Government of Telangana is exploring the possibility of manufacturing Metro-Neo coaches in Telangana in conformity to Gol policy of "Make in India" and "Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan."

Missing Link roads:

KTR stated that the Govt of Telangana has embarked on several initiatives like Strategic Road Development Program, Model Corridors Development and Hyderabad Road Development to improve the Transport network not only in Hyderabad but in Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration(HUA).

He mentioned that a total of 22 Missing Link roads were taken up and completed. while another 17 such link roads are at various stages of completion.

Further, to extend the Missing link Connectivity/Improvement and Comprehensive Development up to Outer Ring Road including the surrounding ULBs, a total of 104 additional Corridors are identified to take up with an estimated amount of Rs. 2400 Crore. In the letter, he mentioned that these connecting roads are proving to be the lifeline of urban mobility.

Minister KTR requested the centre to support the Telangana government by extending a contribution of Rs. 800 Crore i.e 1/3rd of the project cost.

Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP):

Explaining the need for other projects under the SRDP and its importance in building the road network to boost economic growth of the nation, KTR requested for sanction of funds for the projects. He stated that the SRDP based on a Comprehensive Transportation study (CTS) has prioritized high priority road project for Greater Hyderabad which comprises of Skywalks (100 Km), Major corridors (166 Km), Major Roads (348 Km), other roads (about 1400 Km) and Grade Separators/Flyovers keeping in mind the larger vision to make Hyderabad as Global Smart City keeping the future needs in mind. Under the 1st Phase of SRDP an amount of Rs. 5937 Cr. was raised by term loan from financial institutions and from sale of Municipal Bonds and the same is nearing completion.

An East-West Connectivity along the Musi River providing connectivity along the Musi River would be a mix of skyways (by raising pillar on Musi River) and 16 Kms of at-grade roads on both sides of Musi. The total project cost is Rs.11,500 Cr.

Minister KTR also requested funds for the following two projects:

Six lane elevated corridor from Paradise Junction at Gymkhana Grounds to ORR Junction near Shamirpet village on Rajiv Rahadari-SH 01 (RR-14).

Six lane elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to ORR Junction near Kandlakoya village on NH 44 (RR-12).

He said, "The matter regarding the land involved for this elevated corridor is under consideration with the Ministry of Defense and the total project cost is about Rs.9000 Crore (excluding the Land Acquisition cost)."

The DPRs for phase II of SRDP stated the estimated cost at Rs 14000 Cr. These include improvement of important roads, construction of flyovers and underpasses for smooth connectivity and widening of important roads. He requested the centre to provide 10% of the project cost i.e. Rs 3450 Cr.

Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs):

Highlighting the need for a stronger Sewerage network in Hyderabad, KTR explained the ambitious Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan (CSMP) taken up by the government of Telangana. The comprehensive master plan includes the construction of 62 Sewage Treatment Plants, laying lateral sewer mains, branch sewer mains, trunk sewer mains for collection of sewage, and conveying up to the STPs.

STP Projects: Phase I within Hyderabad City:

Construction of 31 STPs of 1250.50 MLD capacity in three packages with a total cost of Rs. 3866.21 Crore.

Sewer Network Projects:

Sewer Network Projects for lateral sewers, sub-mains and trunk sewers in the above three packages for a length of 2232 Kms and costing Rs.3722.83 Crore.

STP Projects – Phase II covering upto ORR:

Construction of 10 STPs in Package-IV for 340.50 MLD costing at Rs.1095.50 Crores, including O&M for 15 years.

The 3 STP packages are tendered under Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM-60:40) while the STP package-IV and sewer network 3 packages amounting to Rs.4818.33 Cr are to be grounded.

KTR stated that the total estimated cost of these STPs will be Rs.8684.54 crore. He urged the Union Govt to sanction one-third of the project cost, while the will be met by the Telangana government.

