All You Wanted To Know About Buddhavanam Project At Nagarjunasagar In Telangana

Buddhavanam project at Nagarjunasagar in Telangana is going to be inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao shortly. A total of Rs 65 crore was spent on the project. The Telangana government took up the project in an attempt to make it an international tourist destination and explain to the present generation about the Buddhist heritage in Telangana.

Telangana Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud took to his Twitter and shared a beautiful video of Buddhavanam. He wrote, "Located on the banks of Krishna River at Nagarjunasagar, The Buddhavanam project is a treasure trove of Buddhist & pre-historic man relics." Here is the tweet, just give a look at it.

Buddhavanam will be a destination for those who wanted to know about the life and teachings of Buddha. The heritage parks show glimpses from the life of Buddha.

Buddavanam is also known as Sriparvata Arama, was built in an extent of 274 acres of land in the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency of Nalgonda district, on the banks of the river Krishna. The project was started in 2003 and is financed by the state and Union governments.

Buddhavanam has Asia’s biggest dome consisting of a stupa. This is going to be an excellent international tourist attraction, especially for those from Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Tibet, and other South-East Asian countries. The other attractions are Chaithravanam, Jathaka Chakra Park, Dhyana Vanam Park, Maha Stupa, Buddhist Museum, and Lower Krishna Valley Park. One more interesting thing is that the Bodhi tree which was planted by the Dalai Lama during the 30th initiation of Kalachakra held at Nagarjuna Sagar in January 2006.

