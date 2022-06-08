All You Want to Know About Balkampet Yellamma Temple Kalyanam

The annual Kalyanam festivities at the Balkampet Yellamma temple in the city will be held in the first week of July. Following a review meeting on Tuesday, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said that the kalyanam will be held on July 5, with 'edurukolu' on July 4 and Rathotsavam on July 6. "The kalyanam at Balkampet Yellamma temple will be held on a grand scale this year. As Bonalu is being celebrated grandly, CM K Chandrashekhar Rao ensured that festivals of all regions be celebrated on a grand scale, " said Srinivas Yadav.

The Minister directed the officials to make necessary arrangements like health camps, restoration of roads leading to the temple, sanitation, security, and barricades will also be placed to ensure that devotees have a comfortable and peaceful darshan. Barcoded darshan passes will be given to the devotees this time.