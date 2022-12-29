HYDERABAD: The State Government on Thursday appointed IPS officer Anjani Kumar as the new Telangana State in-charge Director General of Police (Head of Police Force) on Thursday. With the current Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Mudireddy Mahendar Reddy who is all set to retire from service on 31st December 2022, he will take charge as the new Telangana DGP from January 01, 2023.

Brief profile of IPS Officer Anjani Kumar

Anjani Kumar was born on 28th January 1966 in the state of Bihar.

He completed his schooling in Patna and is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Patna, and Kirori Mal College, Delhi University.

Anjani Kumar in a previous interview with Sakshi said that he was keen on joining the Police department and professed his love for donning the uniform since his college days.

He joined the services on August 20, 1990, and his first posting was in Jangaon in the Warangal district during erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

The 56-year-old IPS officer in a career spanning 22 years has worked in several districts and varied posts.

He was sent on International Deputation to Bosina-Herzegovina in 1998 on a UN Mission and was awarded medals twice for Peacekeeping Missions.

Anjani Kumar was also the DIG (Chief) Counter Intelligence Cell (2007), and Chief Of Greyhounds (2009) among other posts.

He is said to be the longest-serving Hyderabad Commissioner of Police -3 years and 9 months in the post-Nizam period.

After working as CP Hyderabad he was posted as DG of the Anti Corruption of Bureau which he successfully handled till his posting as in-charge DGP and full charge of Head of Police Force in Telangana.

Anjani Kumar was a sportsman since his college days and played basketball and other games. He also won a Gold Medal in Judo at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy during his training days.

Screen grab from YouTube Video

An avid horse lover and rider the IPS officer improved the Police horse stables in Goshamahal when he was working as Addl Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Hyderabad City in 2013. He is said to have brought in modern changes in the design of the stables on par with international standards and brought ten new horses for the stables.

As per service rules, Anjani Kumar has another three years of service and will retire on January 2026.

Image Source Hyderabad Police FB A/c

He is married to Vasundhara who is a Commissioner in the Income Tax department in Hyderabad. They have a son named Arish Ojaswi.

