Keeping in mind the economic hardships caused following the Covid-19 pandemic, Hyderabad and Rachakonda Traffic police have announced a ‘one-time discount’ on pending traffic challan payments in both the commissionerates.

As per a statement from the traffic police department, this move is a humanitarian gesture towards vehicle users as people from Hyderabad had faced financial hardships due to Coronavirus-induced lockdowns. As per a press release, 85% of the challans are for two-wheelers and autos belonging to the middle and lower-middle classes of society.

Given the whopping backlog of Rs 600 crore worth of pending traffic fines, the traffic police have made this offer to the vehicle owner to clear their unpaid challans. The scheme will be operational from 1st March 2022 to 31st March 2022. According to Rachakonda Traffic DCP D. Srinivas said the concessional scheme would be live on the website soon. The sum of total pending challans will be displayed as usual. Just beside it, depending on the kind and model of vehicle, the discounted amount will be available, he said.

As per the one-time discount offer on pending traffic challans, the following is the break up of concessions for each category of the vehicle :

Two-wheelers and autos: Pay 25% of the challan, the remaining 75% amount would be waived off

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), cars, jeeps and heavy vehicles: Pay 50% of the challan, get a 50% concession

RTC buses: Pay 30% of the challan, the remaining 70% will be waived off.

For pushcarts and petty sellers (39b instances), if 20% is paid, the remaining 80% is waived off

How to pay unpaid traffic challans during March?