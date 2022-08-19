All TPCC Leaders Will Attend Mana Munugode Mana Congress Program: MLA Seethakka

Congress MLA Seethakka said on Friday that all TPCC members will participate in ' Mana Munugode, Mana Congress' program which is scheduled to begin form tomorrow, August, 20. Speaking to Sakshi, Seethakka find fault with the congress leader Shashidhar Reddy's comments on Manickam Tagore and Revanth Reddy.

'The party belongs to all and there will be no special invites for party's programmes. It is not correct for senior leaders to disturb the program. Every leaders have got calls from Gandhi Bhavan to participate in the program. I hope that Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will participate in the program,' Seethakka said.

In the programs to be held to commemorate the birth anniversary of the prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on August 20, Congress leaders will tour 175 villages in the constituency and participate in meetings.

