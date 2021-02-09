All Set For Hyderabad Mayor Elections, Corporators To Take Oath On Feb 11

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor Elections. The oath taking ceremony for the newly elected corporators will take place on February 11.

There will be no election if only one candidate is proposed, and he or she will be elected unanimously. A list of the candidates will be prepared if there are either two or more candidates in the fray. Then, the members including ex officio will vote for the contesting candidates by raising their hands.

The Presiding Officer shall record the number of votes cast for each candidate. If two candidates have got the same number of votes, then the Presiding Officer will draw lots in the presence of members and shall announce the name of the candidate drawn first to be elected.

State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi explained all these procedures to officials during a meeting held here on Monday. The quorum required for holding a special meeting shall be one-half of the number of members or, if there is a quorum but no election has taken place, the meeting shall be adjourned until the next day, i.e. 12 February. If there are no elections on the next day, then the Presiding Officer will refer the matter to the State Election Commission for further orders.

On December 1, the GHMC elections were held and the results were announced on December 4, 2020. In 56 divisions, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party emerged victorious, while the BJP secured 48 divisions and MIM won in 44 divisions and Congress won in two divisions.

Following the death of Lingojiguda Corporator A. Ramesh Goud on December 31, 2020, the BJP's number decreased to 47. The SEC will re-conduct the election for the division within 120 days.

A meeting is going to be conducted with the representatives of different political parties in the GHMC office on Tuesday ahead of Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections to be held on February 11.

The officials will explain to the party leaders about the arrangements and procedures to be followed for the elections. The oath ceremony of the newly elected corporator will take place at 11 a.m. on February 11, followed by the election of the Mayor and Vice Mayor at about 12.30 p.m.

At 10.45 am on the day, the new corporators are asked to submit an identification proof at the council chamber. They would also have to bring a copy of the notice given by the Presiding Officer inviting them to the special meeting. The members are given instructions to strictly follow the guidelines of COVID-19 and the wearing of masks is made compulsory for entry into the hall.