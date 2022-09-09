All Set For Ganesh Nimmajanam in Hyderabad

A day before the Ganesh immersion, religious leader Maulana Syed Qubool Pasha Shuttari asked Muslims to worship at their local mosques on Friday. "I suggest that Muslims do Friday prayers in nearby mosques. Muslims are peace-loving people who should work with the police. I am confident that the Ganesh procession would be calm," he stated.

He also urged the community members to stay away from any trouble and also observe restraint in the event of any provocation.

Hyderabad is under total security cover in view of the Ganesh immersion. The Telangana government has declared a state holiday to ensure smooth processions across the city.

All wine stores will be shut down until the end of Ganesh Nimmajanam in Hyderabad.