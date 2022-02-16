All Roads Lead to Medaram Jatara 2022

Sammakka-Saralamma Medaram Jatara started on Wednesday. The jatara will start with a ritual at Kannepally on Wednesday. Telangana state government has made elaborate arrangements for the jatara.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has taken all the measures to operate buses from different locations to Medaram. 900 buses are running from three points under Greater Warangal city limits. Around 3.5 lakh devotees are expected to travel from Hyderabad and Secunderabad for Medaram Jatara. 530 special bus services are running from various parts of the erstwhile Karimnagar district to Sammakka-Saralamma jatara from February 13 to 20.

Nearly 10,000 policemen have been deployed in addition to aerial surveillance through drones and a large number of CCTV cameras have been installed.

Telangana Police have made necessary security arrangements to ensure that devotees won't face any problem in Medaram. They have come up with new strategies by taking the previous year's situation into consideration. The police department is monitoring the movement of devotees and vehicles arriving from different parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh with the help of drones.

Mulugu Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh G Patil said, "We will first monitor the situation with drone cameras and later issue instructions to the field-level officers to manage the crowd properly from the command and control centre set up at the temple." The artificial intelligence (AI) technology and 383 surveillance cameras were installed at some of the important points covering the temple and its premises. This will also help in assessing the movement of devotees and traffic will also be regulated since a large number of vehicles will be coming from various parts to Medaram.

Also Read: Jeedimetla: Mystery Shrouds Death Of Missing Teen Girl