All Land Related Problems Will Be Solved In Mulugu Mandal Of Siddipet, Says Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that all the land-related issues will be solved in Mulugu Mandal and later the same process will be replicated in all the villages in the state. Harish Rao said that they will hand over the documents to the true landholders, barring the lands that were either in a court dispute or a family dispute.

Mulugu is one of the Mandals in the Gajwel Assembly Constituency which is being represented by Telangana CM KCR. In the meeting, CS Somesh Kumar, Smitha Sabharwal, Secretary to Chief Minister V Seshadri, Principal Secretary Social Welfare Rahul Bojja, Siddipet Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, TS Technical Services Chairman Venkateshwar Rao, and other officials conducted a meeting with the farmers of Mulugu Mandal on Tuesday.

Harish Rao in the meeting at Rythu Vedika in Mulugu on Tuesday said that KCR wanted to make Dharani, a platform to resolve all the land issues. He further added that they are going up with the same project in all the villages with a set deadline to complete it.

After the Dharani portal has been launched everything related to lands was digitalised and the information related to the lands will be there on the website for many years.

