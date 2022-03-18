All the flyovers in Hyderabad except Greenland’s Flyover, PVNR Expressway, and Langar Houz, will remain closed on Friday night.

Hyderabad Traffic Police, in an advisory, said: "In connection with Shab-e-Barat in the intervening night of 18/19-03-2022, all flyovers in Hyderabad city including PVNR Marg (necklace road) will be closed after 10:00 pm (except Greenland’s Flyover, PVNR Expressway, and Langar Houz)."

Shab-e-Barat is celebrated with much joy and happiness across India. Shab-e-Barat translates to the 'The Night of Fortune and Forgiveness,' which means night of forgiveness or atonement. This day is also known as Shab-e-Raat, Bara'a Night, Mid-Sha’ban, Barat Night, Cheragh e Brat, Berat Kandili or Nisfu Syaaban. This day is observed between the 14th and 15th night of the month of Sha'aban, the eighth month of the Islamic Calendar. Muslims believe that on this night, Allah decides people's fortune and many will pray Allah to forgive all their sins and those of their deceased ancestors.

