All Eyes on BRS Meeting in Khammam

The stage is set for the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) first public meeting in Khammam. The BRS led by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday will be holding its first public rally in Khammam district. kCR will sound the poll bugle for this year’s assembly elections in the state.

The meeting holds significance as it is the party’s first meeting after changing TRS name to BRS and foray into national politics.

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and CPI leader D Raja will be some of the prominent leaders to attend the public meeting.

The leaders will visit the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri near Hyderabad before the public meet. In Khammam, they would attend the launch of the second phase of ‘Kanti Velugu’, the Telangana government’s eye screening programme.

