HYDERABAD: Aleru MLA and Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha has tested positive for coronavirus. According to sources, she was admitted to a private hospital with the symptoms of COVID-19. On the advice of doctors, she underwent the COVID-19 test and turned out to be positive. She is currently receiving treatment for the killer disease.

The woman legislator has participated in several development activities in her constituency in recent times. The authorities are in the process of identifying people who had participated in these programmes or came in contact with her.

Following this development, her husband Gongidi Mahender Reddy, who is Nalgonda DCCB chairman, also underwent COVID-19 and his result is awaited. She is the first TRS woman leader who has tested positive for coronavirus so far.

In a message, she appealed to her constituency people not to worry about her health and asserted that she would recover soon with the blessings of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and also the love and affection of the people.

Jangaon MLA Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy was the first of the ruling party MLAs in the state to be infected with the infection of coronavirus. Before Sunitha, Telangana Assembly Deputy Speaker Padma Rao was the most recent to have been infected with the virus.

Around the same time, Home Minister Mahmood Ali had also tested positive for coronavirus. But he was cured and discharged from the hospital on Friday.