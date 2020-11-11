Alcoholic Woman Throws 3 Daughters Into Lake, Ends Her Life

A 32-year-old woman allegedly killed her three daughters by throwing them into a lake. The incident took place in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Tuesday. After throwing them into the river, she also ended her life by jumping into the water body, police said.

According to the reports, the incident took place at around 2 pm on Tuesday in Mallapur village of KT Doddi mandal. Police said that the girls were aged 10 years, 3 years and 11 months old.

Police said that the woman who was addicted to alcohol, primarily pushed her elder and second daughter into the lake. Later she along with her 11 month old baby jumped into the lake. All the four bodies have been retrieved and the exact reason why they have taken such a serious step was not known. Police said that the husband of the woman was working nearby field at the time of the incident. Police registered a case and are investigating in all the angles.