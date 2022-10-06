HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Megastar Chiranjeevi apologized to noted Avadhani, literary and spiritual preacher Garikapati Narasimha Rao during the Alai Balai event held at Nampally Exhibition Grounds here on Thursday.

Chiranjeevi had come to participate in the Alai Balai session conducted by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya held every year during Dasara's time. Fans and people who saw the actor made a beeline to see their favourite actor and requested him for selfies and were seen capturing his moments through their mobile cameras.

Garikapati who was on the stage addressing the audience was distracted by the commotion caused by Chiranjeevi’s fans and was vexed. Expressing his angst Garikapati requested Chiranjeevi to stop the photo session and come to the stage. The spiritual preacher is known to speak his mind without mincing words and said, “It's my request to Chiranjeevi garu, please stop the photo session and come up or allow me to leave,” he said. While the organisers tried to pacify him, Chiranjeevi stopped the photo session and apologized to Garikapati.

Addressing the gathering, Chiranjeevi made amends and praised Garikapati Narasimha Rao and said that he liked his preaches and takes inspiration from him. To make amends Chiranjeevi stated that he would like to invite Garikapati to his residence for a luncheon if given the opportunity.

Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu on Thursday evening released a tweet in counter to Garikapati's gesture. Using words like 'Yepati, Aapati and Paripate' that rhyme with Garikapati's name, he wrote that it was normal for people of a certain kind to be jealous of Chiranjeevi garus image in defence of his Megastar brother.

ఏపాటి వాడికైనా చిరంజీవి గారి ఇమేజ్ చూస్తే ఆ పాటి అసూయ పడటం పరిపాటే .. — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) October 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi’s mass and political action entertainer Godfather was released on Dasara to a super positive response from all corners. Critics, fans as well as the common audience gave a blockbuster verdict for the movie.

