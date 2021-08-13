Airstrips of Mamnoor, Adilabad, Peddapalli Districts Can Be Revived: AAI Officials

The final decision on establishing six new airports in the Telangana state is going to be announced in another ten days. The Airports Authority of India (AA), which is the consultant for the respective projects, is going to give a PowerPoint presentation to the state government and would explain the ways to resolve a few issues. AAI submitted the Techno-Economic Feasibility Report to the government the last June.

Currently, Telangana has only one International Airport in Shamshabad. The airport in Begumpet is being used for emergency purposes and VIP flights. The state government decided to set up six other airports so that travel becomes easy for the people from other districts as well.

The officials from AAI said that old dilapidated airstrips of Mamnoor of Warangal, Adilabad, Peddapalli districts can be renewed. Along with them, the new greenfield airports have been proposed at Jakranpally in Nizamabad, Paloncha in Kothagudem, and Devarakadra in Mahabubnagar districts. A preliminary report was submitted concluding that the construction of airports was possible in these areas. A feasibility report was also submitted with the cost estimates for the construction of airports, details of the land required and the steps to be taken for the construction of the respective airports. According to the reports, it is said that Mamnoor, Adilabad, and Jakranpally are ideal for the full-fledged airport while Basantnagar, Devarkadra, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem are not.

A top official from the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department, who is coordinating with the AAI speaking to Telangana Today said that "We have already urged the AAI to conduct a meeting as soon as possible. In this regard, a letter has already been written." The official further expressed his hope that the meeting early next week will be fruitful and said that they will also discuss the necessary assistance to be required from the AAI in completing the construction work.

The Union government has also been asked to permit the operation of small planes with a seating capacity of 18 to 20 people at these proposed airports, where larger planes would be unable to land or take off.