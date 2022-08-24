AIMIM Writes to Telangana Assembly Speaker to Expel BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party (AIMIM) General Secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri has written to the Telangana Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to execute expulsion proceedings against BJP Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh.

This development comes a day after BJP MLA Raja Singh posted a inflammatory video on YouTube containing controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammed and Islam. He also criticised stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui and his mother in the video. It was later taken down by the social media platform.

The video went viral on social media and triggered protests in the old city area including Humayun Nagar, Charminar, Chandrayangutta and other places. The protests broke out at midnight on Monday and continued till Wednesday morning. A complaint was filed against the MLA at Dabeerpura Police Station under various sections.

Raja Singh was arrested and produced in Nampally court. He was granted bail within hours of arrest after a court returned his remand and ordered his release.

The court ordered his release after it noted that section 41 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was not followed during the arrest.

