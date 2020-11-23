AIMIM Katti With TRS, Says Owaisi After KTR Says Nobody Is A Friend

TRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing a media gathering in a run-up to the GHMC elections in Hyderabad said that in the last elections the TRS had let go of a couple of seats but this time his party was contesting all seats. He also exuded confidence that his party will easily win 100 seats and also the old city area in the upcoming GHMC polls.

KTR stated that nobody was a friend in an obvious reference to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Reacting to KTR's remark, Asaduddin Owaisi said that gone are the days they would feel threatened and stated that we never stopped anybody from contesting any seat and that the TRS was welcome to contest in the old city. Mentioning the statement made by KTR, Owaisi said "Apparently nobody is a friend of TRS. So be it. We are katti katti with them (meaning cutting off ties).

The AIMIM chief also went on to say that his party was capable of winning any election without the support of any other party. Asaduddin Owaisi said that AIMIM had the capacity to shake any political party on any platform.

The GHMC elections will be held in Hyderabad on December 1.