AIMIM to Enter Telangana Assembly with 15 MLAs: Akbaruddin Owaisi to KTR

Hyderabad: Heated arguments and sharp exchanges between the Telangana minister KT Rama Rao and AIMIM floor Akbaruddin Owaisi leader marked the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in Telangana State Assembly.

When Akbaruddin requested the Assembly Speaker to allow the MIM legislators more time to discuss the people’s issues in the House, KTR retorted saying the party has only 7 MLAs and questioned how much more time their legislators needed?

This comment made the MIM floor leader incensed and Akbaruddin said his party will field candidates in at least 50 assembly constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections and will enter the State Assembly with 15 legislators. He also said he will discuss the issue of fielding more candidates with the MIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

The MIM MLA also said the BRS government is working for the overall development of Hyderabad city but it overlooked the Old city. He demanded that the government should also consider developing the surroundings around the historical Charminar.

Also Read: After Andhra, Stones Pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Telangana

