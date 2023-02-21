AIMIM Declares Mirza Rahmath Baig as Candidate for MLC Polls

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday announced Mirza Rahmath Baig for the Member of Legislative Council polls scheduled to be held on March 13 in Telangana.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted that Mirza Rahmath Baig will be the party’s MLC candidate from Hyderabad local bodies' constituency.



“Happy to announce that Mirza Rahmath Baig @_MirzaRahmath will be @aimim_national's MLC candidate. I'd also like to thank outgoing MLC Syed Amin Ul Hasan Jafri sb for his valuable services to AIMIM. Inshallah, we'll continue to benefit from his experience & wisdom in future too,” Owaisi wrote in a tweet.

Mirza Rahmath Baig is MIM party’s incharge for Rajendra Nagar constituency. Earlier, he contested the Assembly election from the same constituency and finished third. Meanwhile, the ruling BRS party has decided to ‘fully support’ the MIM candidate.

