AIMIM Chief Owaisi Reacts To Amit Shah's Removal Of Bulletproof Glass Shield

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to the news of Union Home Minister Amit Shah removing a bulletproof glass shield from the podium before addressing a gathering at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Owaisi said that there is nothing great in removing bulletproof glass shield. He recollected that the Parliamentary delegation had also visited Jammu Kashmir without a bulletproof shield and further stated that he was also a member of that team. He said that situations have changed now.

Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday came out in support of cricketer Mohammad Shami. He said that Shami is being targeted after India was defeated by Pakistan in ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday. He said that "In cricket, there are 11 players in the team but only a Muslim player is targeted. Will the BJP government condemn it?"