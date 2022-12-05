AIG Hospitals Conclave Discusses Disparity in Women Taking Up Superspecialty 

Hyderabad: Highlighting the role played by women in the field of medicine, AIG Hospitals organised a ‘Women in Medicine’ conclave here on Saturday.

The one-day event saw participation from over 400 women medical professionals. Topics ranging from leadership and mentorship, work-life balance, social entrepreneurship, diversity and inclusion and non-orthodox medical specialities for women were discussed.

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman, AIG Hospitals said the idea behind the initiative is the number of women getting into the medical field is going up but at the same time there continues to be a huge drop when it comes to higher specialities.

“The significant disparity in the number of women getting into superspecialty needs to be addressed. We need to discuss and find solutions on how we can increase their participation in super specialties like gastroenterology, interventional cardiology and thoracic surgery, among others, ” said Dr Nageshwar Reddy.

Noted actress #AmalaAkkineni said if you make your mark, you can carve out a niche for yourself during a Fireside Chat in ‘Women in Medicine’ conclave organised by @AIGHospitals pic.twitter.com/CzihekohIB — 尺ﾑﾘ乇乇丂 رئیس (@uprayeesing) December 5, 2022



The conclave also witnessed a fireside chat in which Smt. Santhi Kumari, IAS, Special Chief Secretary (Forest), Govt. of Telangana, Smt. Amala Akkineni, Noted Actress and Social Entrepreneur, Smt. Shikha Goel, IPS, Director (Additional DG) Anti-Corruption Bureau, and Smt. Saina Nehwal, Olympic medallist and ace Shuttler interacted with Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy and shared their experiences and explained how young women can carve a niche for themselves.