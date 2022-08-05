AICC Spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Likely to Resign From Congress

Hyderabad: In a major setback to Congress party in Telangana, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasojuis has decided to resign from the party. He is reportedly unhappy over the inductions of other party leaders in Khairatabad Constituency.

He will be addressing the media at 4 PM today and will share his reasons for taking the decision.

He had constested as an MLA from Khairatabad constituency in 2014 and lost the election to TRS candidate Danam Nagender.