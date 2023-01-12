HYDERABAD: Bhuvanagiri Congress party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday stated that the show cause notice issued to him was dismissed. The party served the MP a show-cause notice for violating the party norms in the month of October last year. Senior Congress leader Manikrao Thakre took charge as the All India Congress Committee in-charge in Telangana amid internal strife between senior party members and met the MP today in the Party camp office at MLA Quarters in an hour-long meeting with the senior leader.

Speaking to the media waiting outside the office after his meeting, the Congress leader brushed aside the questions and said,” I don't care about PCC committees. Should I sit along with those who have lost elections four or five times? AICC did not care when our photos were morphed. The Commissioner of Police himself said that my photo was morphed but that issue has been done and dusted," he said. When asked about not coming on Wednesday, he said that not just me, Seethakka, Veeraiah, and Jaggareddy also didn’t come. We have work in our respective constituencies, he stated. Speaking further he clarified that he could not come to Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday due to his busy schedule in his constituency. What we discussed was internal within the party, why will we discuss that with the media, he retorted.

Thakre who is on a two-day visit here on Wednesday met the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy, MP, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, party leader Anjan Kumar Yadav and other leaders. He held discussions with AICC Incharge Secretaries, PCC President, and the CLP leader separately. On Thursday, he will meet with all District Congress Committee presidents before leaving for Delhi in the evening.

Also Read: BJP Puts UP’s Strategy in Telangana for Assembly Polls