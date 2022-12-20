AICC Sends Digvijaya Singh to Troubleshoot Telangana Congress Crisis

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and party’s troubleshooter Digvijaya Singh was successful in convincing the senior leaders of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Party (TPCC) to defer their Tuesday meeting.

After a call from Digvijaya Singh to former MLA Maheshwar Reddy, the senior TPCC leaders from the Save Congress movement postponed their proposed meeting. Maheshwar Reddy informed the media persons that Digvijaya Singh had telephoned him and he said if there are any issues, the party high command will resolve it through talks.

Maheshwar Reddy said he had confidence in Digvijaya Singh as through the intervention of Senior Congress leader issues would be resolved.

“Since a senior leader like Mr Digvijay Singh has intervened and assured that he will hold talks with all and sort out the issue, we have decided to postpone the meeting,” Maheshwar Reddy said.

The former MLA of Congress further told reporters that their slogan is ‘Save Congress’ and all the Senior leaders have only demanded ‘equal justice and social balance’ in the party.

It may be recalled here that the infighting in Telangana Congress began after the Senior leaders complained that the leaders who migrated to Congress from TDP were given prominence at the expense of ‘original and loyal leaders’.

