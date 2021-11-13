AICC Holds Review Meeting Over Telangana Congress' Poor Show In Huzurabad Bypolls

Telangana Congress leaders went to Delhi to attend the AICC meeting in Delhi. According to the reports, the Congress High Command is going to discuss strategies on how to strengthen the party in Telangana. It is said that the High Command has expressed its anguish as Congress' vote share was very low in the recently concluded Huzurabad bypolls.

Balmoor Venkat, the Congress candidate in the Huzurabad byelections has got about 3,000 votes and it was less than 2 percent of total votes in a constituency with traditional Congress vote blocks. Congress's defeat in the bypolls has put a question mark over the future of the party in the state.

Telangana Congress leaders Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, Hanumantha Rao, Damodara Rajanarasimha, Shabbir Ali, Madhu Yaski, Ponnam Prabhakar, and other leaders have reached Delhi and met AICC Incharge KC Venugopal.