AICC In-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre Rules Out Poll Pact with BRS

Hyderabad: AICC in-charge for Telangana, Manikrao Thakre has made it clear that Congress is in no mood to seek alliance with the ruling BRS party under any circumstances.

The Congress leader’s comment was in response to his party colleague and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s prediction that no party would be able to form the next government in Telangana on its own and therefore both the Congress and BRS have to make a poll pact to avoid a hung Assembly situation. Komatireddy was forced to take back his statement after objections from the party leaders.

Thakre said he was not aware of Komatireddy's statement on the upcoming Assembly elections outcome and he would respond only after going through it.

The AICC in-charge for Telangana added that their party would not tie-up with another party in the next election as clarified by Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He also said that TPCC chief Revanth Reddy’s padayatra has so far been successful in the state.

