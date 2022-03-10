HYDERABAD: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) MD VC Sajjanar has been implementing various measures to improve the prospects of the loss-making body after taking charge of the corporation. He has been bringing several changes in the way the TSRTC was functioning and also promoting the advantages of using public transport through social media and the RTC Twitter handle. His tweets and memes using Tollywood actors to bring across messages for the public on using TSRTC have become the talk of the town.

On Thursday and on the eve of the much-awaited Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam movie release,the TSRTC folks seized the opportunity to bring in the message that it was safer to travel in a bus while using the posters of Radhe Shyam movie.

Check out TSRTC Tweet here:

So the story goes like this. Prabhas is asking Pooja Hegde that they both should go on tour as they had met after a long time. The next pic shows Pooja saying that they should go, but only in an RTC bus and Prabhas asks why. With both of them walking hand in hand she says because it is safe and comfortable travelling in an RTC bus. The font for ‘Busse Kshemam Antunna’( Bus is only safe) is the same as the Radhe Shyam title font.

The meme is has received mixed responses from the Twitterati, and also about the timing of the meme tweet just hours before the release of the film.

Meanwhile, Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam is all sent for a global release on March 11th and fans are mighty pleased that they get to see their Darling star on the big screen.

