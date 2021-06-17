HUZURABAD: Even before the dates for the Huzurabad by-elections in Telangana are yet to come out, the ruling TRS government has placed special emphasis on constituency development. After the resignation of MLA Etela Rajender recently from both the post and the TRS Party, the ruling party is now focusing on the strategy for the upcoming election in advance.

The State government on Wednesday has announced a grant of Rs 35 crore to the Huzurabad municipality development. The funds were meant for the development projects in Huzurabad and also for the long-pending welfare schemes. A GO to this effect was released announcing Rs 35 Crore and out of this, Rs.25 Crore has been allocated for Wards development and Rs.10.52 Crore has been allocated for the water supply in the region. This was stated by Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, who is also looking after the party affairs in the constituency. The government has instructed officials to complete the words within 45 days and special officers would be appointed to carry out these tasks.

Etela Rajender, an OBC leader representing the Huzurabad assembly constituency resigned from the TRS and from the assembly membership. His resignation from the assembly was accepted and the vacancy for the Huzurabad seat was notified immediately.

Subsequently, he joined the BJP and said that he would make all-out efforts to expand the footprints of the Saffron party across Telangana. Meanwhile, Minister Gangula Kamalakar said Rajender’s defection to the BJP would hardly have any impact on the party.

The TRS is very strong in Huzurabad and it is going to win the by-election hands down. We shall develop the constituency 100 times more than what Rajender had done all these years, Kamalakar said.

