HYDERABAD: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Hyderabad for a two-day visit Cyberabad Traffic Police have made arrangements for traffic diversion to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. The Prime Minister will be attending and addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meeting at HICC, Madhapur on 02-07-2022 & 03-07-2022 where delegates are attending the meeting from across the country

Offices located between Kavuri Hills to Kothaguda Junction, Hi-tech city MMTS station to IKEA Rotary may stagger their work timings accordingly or may conduct their work from home to avoid inconvenience.

The commuters are advised to use alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion.

Some alternative routes:

1. Traffic from Neeru’s Junction towards Kothaguda Junction and Gachibowli Junction may take a diversion at COD Junction via Durgam Cheruvu – Inorbit – ITC Kohinoor- IKEA – Bio-Diversity – Gachibowli and vice versa and avoid Cyber Towers Junction and Hitex Junction.

2. Traffic from Miyapur, Kothaguda, and Hafeezpet areas towards Hitec city – Cyber Towers – Jubilee Hills may use Rolling Hills - AIG Hospital – IKEA – Inorbit – Durgam Cheruvu road and avoid Hitex Junction and Cyber Towers Junction.

3. Traffic from RC Puram, Chandanagar areas towards Madhapur, Gachibowli areas may use BHEL – Nallagandla – HCU – IIIT- Gachibowli Road and avoid Alwyn – Kondapur road.

Restrictions of heavy vehicles on these routes

JNTU towards Cyber Towers.

Miyapur towards Kothaguda.

Kavuri Hills towards Kothaguda.

Biodiversity towards JNTU.

Narayanamma College towards Gachibowli.

The movement of heavy vehicles will be regulated in the Madhapur Zone for smooth movement of traffic during the daytime. Hence, all the concerned stakeholders and commuters are requested to follow the above advisory and co-operate with Traffic Police in ensuring a smooth flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Ravindra imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the Cyberabad Commissionerate ahead of the BJP national executive meeting that will be held from July 2nd to 3rd.

The Prime Minister is going to stay in Novotel Hotel in Madhapur for three days (i.e.,) on July 2,3 and 4. Security around the Hyderabad International Convention Centre has been beefed up ahead of the meeting.

