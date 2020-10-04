Ahead Of MLC Elections, BJP Corporators Come To Blows

In a party known for discipline and idealism, the behavior of the BJP corporators from Nizamabad is creating quite a sensation. With the local body MLC constituency election scheduled to be held soon , the BjP in Nizamabad is doing everything it can to protect its flock. As part of this, the BJP has shifted all its corporators to Medchal.

However, in the farmhouse where the BJP corporators were lodged, fisticuffs broke out among them over the issue of loyalty to the party. One corporator has accused another of selling his soul to the TRS for money. This led to fights among the two. One corporator has left the camp in a huff and left for his residence in Nizambad. Meanwhile, there is said to be pressure on other corporators also. The TRS is said to be bringing pressure on the family members of the corporators through various means.

Already seven of the 28 corporators have defected to the TRS. They have joined the TRS and the number of BJP corporators has come down to 21. Sources said some more corporators might jump into the TRS before the elections.