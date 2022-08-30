Ahead of Assembly Session, KCR to Chair TRS Legislature Party Meet on Sep 3

Hyderabad: The TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said Telangana Rashtra Samithi Legislature Party (TRSLP) meeting will be held here on Saturday.

The TRSLP meeting is scheduled to be held at 5 pm soon after the cabinet meeting, at Telangana Bhavan on September 3, a release from Chief Minister's Office said. CM KCR will chair the TRSLP meeting at party headquarters which will be attended by the TRS MLAs, MLCs. The party MPs will also attend the meeting as special invitees.

According to sources, various development programs implemented in the state like newly implemented pensions, ‘Podu’ lands to the tribals and other issues are expected to be discussed in the meeting.

The TRSLP meeting is being held ahead of the upcoming session of the State Legislature for which the dates and other issues will be finalised at the Cabinet meeting.

