WANAPARTHY: Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy flagged-off two ambulances under KTR's ' Gift A Smile' campaign on Monday.

The 'Gift A Smile' initiative was started under the aegis of Municipal Administration Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), who requested elected representatives to donate ambulances in their personal capacity to a government hospital in their respective constituencies.

As part of the initiative, the Agriculture Minister donated two ambulances with his own expenses and allotted them to Wanaparthy district. He had earlier donated one to the district and with these two, the Minister has donated three ambulances so far in his Wanaparthy Constituency. KTR had donated three ambulances at Pragathi Bhawan last month.

The ambulances were equipped with oxygen facility, quality stretcher, ventilator, and other modern medical equipment needed during the time of emergency.

Ministers Eatala Rajender and Ch Malla Reddy, MPs G Ranjit Reddy and Manne Srinivas Reddy, had donated three ambulances each earlier, followed by several Ministers, MLAs and MLCs in the State.