Agnipath Scheme: Subba Rao Mastermind of Secunderabad Attack Will Be Sent To Remand

Avula Subba Rao, the director of Sai Defence Academy, who provoked the violence at Secunderabad railway station in Telangana on 17th June will be sent to remand today.

Subba Rao's role came into the picture after some of the WhatsApp chats were leaked and one could see his photograph in a group which allegedly planned the attack on the Secunderabad Railway Station as a protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme leading to the death of 21-year-old Army aspirant, D Rakesh, and 15 others were injured in the police firing and causing severe damage to railway properties.

Avula Subba Rao, a native of Turimella of Cumbum Mandal in Prakasam district runs a coaching centre which trains aspirants of defence services in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district. He opened the academy some 12 years ago at Narasaropet. He is giving coaching to 9 batches of students in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana this year. According to the reports, he charges Rs. 2 lakh for the coaching and students are allowed to pay the fee on the installment basis. He attracted the students by giving assurance that those who join his coaching centre will get jobs for sure. He will take the tenth class memos of students who join his academy. It is said that Subba Rao has lost nearly Rs. 50 crore as the government announced that there will not be any written test. So, he planned for the protest and instigated the students to demonstrate and vandalise the property in Secunderabad Railway Station.

In the leaked WhatsApp voice recordings, a person ordered his battalion to buy petrol and burn down coaches and buses. Their photo caption in the group said, "Sai Defence Academy Director Avula Subba Rao has reached Hyderabad. He is extending support for the protest at Secunderabad Railway Station tomorrow. We request other directors also to support us in this."

